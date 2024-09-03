3 arrested with leopard skin, deer horn, country-made gun in Phulbani

Phulbani: Odisha Forest department officials arrested as many as three wildlife criminals with leopard skin, deer horn and country-made gun in Kandhamal district.

The arrested wildlife smugglers have been identified as Sanjay Mallik, Trinath Mallik, and Prabhat Kanhar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials from the Phulbani Forest Range conducted a raid at Gudari village under Phulbani Forest range and arrested the trio.

During the raid, the forest officials also seized a leopard skin, a barking deer head with horn, a loaded country-made gun, three mobile phones and two bikes from their possession.

The accused persons were forwarded to the court today after their medical examination and paper works, said sources.

