3 arrested in Nayagarh gang sexual abuse of girl in front of lover

Nayagarh: As many as three culprits were arrested in the case of gang sexual abuse in which the accused persons had sexually abused a young girl in the forest in front of her lover in Nayagarh district of Odisha on October 20. Nayagarh Police SP S Sushree informed in a press meet on Saturday.

As per reports, three accused were arrested in the said case by Nayagarh Police today. Their TI parade will be done after due procedure in the Court of law. The mobile in which the ghastly crime had been video recorded by the culprits has been seized.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

It is to be noted that a girl was allegedly gangraped by three unidentified miscreants in front of her boyfriend while visiting Fategarh Ram Temple in Nayagarh district.

The victim girl along with her boyfriend was reportedly returning home after offering prayers at the Shree Ram Temple in Fategarh on October 20. However, three miscreants waylaid them in the Pithakhai forest, thrashed her boyfriend mercilessly and raped her in turn.

The miscreants also allegedly filmed while gang raping her and made it viral on social media. They also reportedly snatched Rs 4500 from the couple.

The matter came to light today only when the victim filed a complaint at Fategarh Polices station over the incident and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.