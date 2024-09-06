3 arrested in Bhubaneswar for abusing and assaulting woman before damaging her house

Bhubaneswar: Infocity Police today arrested three persons on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman before damaging her house in KIIT Square area of the State Capital City.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, one Padmamalini Mohapatra (51), filed a complaint with the police alleging that one Manas Kumar Sahoo, Arun Kumar Rout, Naru Rout and 10-15 antisocial of Patia area forcibly entered her house at around 1.30 PM on September 2 with knife, bhujali, hockey sticks, chain etc and abused her in filthy languages, assaulted her by means of fist blows as a result she received sustained injuries.

Besides, they threatened her in dire consequences and damaged front portions of her house by using 2 JCB and fled the spot with some valuable articles of her house, added the DCP.

He further said that based on the complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter and arrested Manas Kumar Sahoo, Niranjan Rout and Jagdish Patasani and booked them under sections of 333/296/115(2)/74/308(2)/310(2)/3(5) BNS R/w Sec 25/27 Arms Act.

Police said that the accused persons are local goons and their main work is to occupy the land of innocent people forcefully were made a pre meditated conspiracy in order to occupy the land of complainant.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the court after their arrest, said sources adding that further probe into the incident is underway.