3 arrested for brutal and murderous attack on youth in Kanas

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Puri: Three accused persons were arrested on charges of chasing a youth, brutally attacking and hacking him with a fish-cutting knife before running a bike over him at Golabazar fish market in Kanas area of Puri district a couple of days ago.

Police initiated an investigation after registering a case and arrested the accused persons after conducting raids in different places. Further efforts by the cops are still underway to nab others who were involved in the spine-chilling incident but are still at large.

It is to be noted here that a group of five to six miscreants attacked the victim, identified as Mrutyunjay Bharimal of Dokanda village, Saturday. They assaulted Mrutyunjay with a “paniki” (traditional fish knife) and crushed him under a two-wheeler in the middle of the crowded market square before fleeing from the spot.

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The victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, was rushed to the local hospital. Later, he was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where he is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. He is still fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the attack was carried out due to previous enmity. The gruesome incident, video of which became viral, has created fear in the minds of the common people, who demanded strictest punishment against the criminals.