+3 Admission process begins in Odisha from Today, SAMS portal opens at 4 PM

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Bhubaneswar: The admission process for +3 courses in Odisha for the 2026-27 academic session will begin from today after the declaration of the +2 examination results. Students can apply online for undergraduate admissions through the SAMS portal.

According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, the Common Application Form (CAF) will be available on the SAMS website from 4 PM today. Interested students can fill up and submit their forms online by June 10.

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The first phase merit list will be published on June 17, while selected students can take admission in their allotted colleges between June 18 and June 20. The second phase seat allotment will be announced on June 29 and admissions under this phase will continue from June 30 to July 4.

Classes for first-year +3 students across colleges in Odisha will commence from July 9.