275 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, 3 including woman and engineering student arrested

Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Excise Department today seized 275 grams of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar and arrested three persons including a woman and an engineering student.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul Nayak, Subhrajyoti and Rashmita Padhy.

According to sources, while Rahul is a B. Tech Student, Rashmita was a dancer at a pub. Subhrajyoti, who has studied only just class five, was their leader.

The Excise officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted an inspection of the car in which the trios were transporting the brown sugar in Sundarapada area. The officials seized275 grams of brown sugar during inspection of the vehicle and arrested three of them.

The drug peddlers, who were forwarded to the court after their arrest and document works, were reportedly targeting the engineering students of the State Capital City and sell them the brown sugar in small packages.

Efforts by the officials are underway to find out others’ involvement in drug business.