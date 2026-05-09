270 packets of Ganja worth over Rs 2 Crore seized from car in Subarnapur

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Subarnapur: Police on Saturday has seized ganja worth more than Rs 2 Crore from a car on the Langalakata road under Dunguripali police limits in Subaranapur district of Odisha.

Acting on the tip-off received from relied sources, the police intercepted a car suspected to be carrying the contraband ion Langalakata road. The driver fled from the car after police stopped the vehicle. The police has seized 270 packets of contraband from different parts of the vehicle.

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According to estimates, the ganja is said to be worth approx Rs 2 crore.

Further investigation in ongoing to check the source of the ganja.