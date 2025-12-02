27-year-old youth killed as motorcycle hits bicycle in Cuttack

Advertisement

Narasinghpur: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old young man died in a road accident in Krishnachandrapur of Badamba block in Cuttack district today.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Arun Behera, 27, son of Buta Behera of Khairpanga village, was returning home from Krishnachandrapur on his bicycle after buying groceries when he was hit by a motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Arun, who was in critical condition, was rushed to Badamba Health Center with the help of locals. However, the doctor pronounced him dead there.

The health center informed the Badamba police station about the incident.The police has registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is underway, said police station officer Anirudh Muduli.

