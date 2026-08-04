Rayagada: 27 Class 9 Students Brutally Beaten in Hostel! Watch

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Rayagada: A shocking case of ragging and assault has come to light at the government SSD High School hostel in Revolkona under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district of Odisha.

As per reports, Sunday night around 12 AM, 27 Class 9 students were allegedly beaten up inside the hostel by a Class 10 student. According to reports, the juniors had earlier complained to the headmaster about being harassed and ragged by seniors. In retaliation, the senior students called the Class 9 boys to a room and assaulted them with sticks, cricket bats.

The scene was described as extremely horrific, with students sustaining injuries and marks on various parts of their bodies.

District administration has initiated action in the matter. A show-cause notice has been served to the headmaster for negligence.

The administration has directed that any such incident must be reported immediately and strict action will be taken.

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Locals and intellectuals have expressed serious concern over repeated incidents in Sevashram hostels in the district. Parents are worried about safety and have demanded a thorough probe and counseling for the affected students.

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