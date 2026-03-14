26th Youth National Volleyball Championship to begin at KIIT University from March 15

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Bhubaneswar: The 26th Youth National Volleyball Championship will begin at KIIT University from March 15. The championship will be held in both men’s and women’s categories.

For the first time in India, the Youth National Volleyball Championship will be played simultaneously on 6 indoor courts at KIIT University. 1200 young players from 30 states will participate. Vigorous preparations are underway at the KIIT Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium.

Players from various states played preliminary matches today. The inaugural ceremony of this championship will be held at the KIIT Indoor Stadium tomorrow.

This championship is being organized by the Odisha Volleyball Association and KIIT University in association with the Volleyball Federation of India. It will run from March 15 to 20.

Around 30 state teams and 2 institutional teams in men’s and women’s categories will participate. A total of more than 1200 players, officials and technical delegates from different parts of the country will participate.

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Dr. Achyuta Samant, President of Odisha Volleyball Association and founder of KIIT and KISS, will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “For many years, we have been promoting volleyball in Odisha. We will strengthen it further in the future. This competition will provide a big platform for identifying and developing the young volleyball talent of the country and will establish Odisha as a major hub for volleyball development and international standard sports.”

Watch the video here;

Also read: NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal visits KIIT and KISS