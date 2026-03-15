26th Youth National Volleyball Championship begins at KIIT University

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Bhubaneswar: Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the president of Odisha Volleyball Association and founder of KIIT and KISS, inaugurated 26th Youth National Volleyball Championship 2025-26 (Men & Women) today.

Samanta inaugurated the Volleyball Championship at the Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium of KIIT University. It is jointly organised by the Odisha Volleyball Association and KIIT under the aegis of the Volleyball Federation of India.

A total of 26 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams, along with nearly 1,200 players, officials and technical delegates from across the country are taking part in the Youth National Volleyball Championship.

For the first time, matches are being played simultaneously on 6 indoor courts under one roof, creating a vibrant competitive environment for young athletes.

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After the successful hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 earlier this month, this championship is another important step in encouraging volleyball and supporting young talent, said the KIIT-KISS founder.

“I sincerely hope that this platform will inspire many promising players who will represent India in the future. My best wishes to all the participating teams for a wonderful and memorable championship,” he said in his inaugural address.

The 26th Youth National Volleyball Championship 2025-26 will conclude on March 20.