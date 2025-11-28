26th Odisha Bigyan ‘O’ Paribesh Congress inaugurated at KIIT, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 26th Odisha Bigyan ‘O’ Paribesh Congress (Science and Environment Congress) and the first international conference on Sustainable Green Frontiers based on the theme of SDG: Science and Technology Innovations were inaugurated at KIIT on Friday.

The three-day international conference, which will continue till 30th, was inaugurated by KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant and announced that every year, a chemist will be awarded Rs 1 lakh for his lifetime contribution to the field of chemistry.

This first international conference on Sustainable Green Frontiers is being organized in a joint initiative of Odisha Environment Society and KIIT University. This year’s theme is Innovation in Science and Technology.

The main objective of the conference is to explore how to apply science and technology to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The inaugural function of the conference was graced by the Chief Guest, Former Secretary to the Government of India, Dr. Arun Kumar Rath, while the Director General of DRDO Bengaluru (ECS), Professor TK Bastia, Coordinator of Odisha Environment Committee Professor SN Kundu, Executive President Dr. Jayakrishna Panigrahi, Vice Chancellor of KIT University Professor Sharanjit Singh and many other dignitaries were present. More than 450 delegates from the state and outside the state participated in the event.

The guests discussed the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals being implemented globally under the UN from 2016 to 2030 and the important role of science and technology in achieving these goals. The guests called for the creation of research scientists, especially young scientists, in India to achieve these goals.

On this occasion, Physicist Professor Lambdar Prasad Singh, Biologist Padma Shri Professor Aditya Prasad Dash, Environmental Scientist Professor Vinod Chandra Chowdhury and Mechanical Scientist Dr. Vinay Kumar Das were felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the field of science. Dr. Jayakrishna Panigrahi was also felicitated for his 15 years of contribution as the convener of the conference. Finally, Er. Manoranjan Mishra, Editor of the Environment Committee, proposed the vote of thanks.

