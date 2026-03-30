25 Police Stations in Odisha Functioning Without Own Buildings, CM Informs Assembly

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Today in the Odisha Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said 25 police stations across the state still don’t have their own buildings. He was responding to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who wanted to know how many stations are running out of offices belonging to other departments or even private places.

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Turns out, 24 of these police stations are working from buildings owned by other government departments. And then there’s the Puri Sadar police station—it’s actually operating from a rented house.

The Chief Minister mentioned the Assembly that the government is already working to fix this. He said they’ll build dedicated buildings for these 25 police stations in phases, aiming to make operations smoother and improve service for people.