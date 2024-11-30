24 OPS officers promoted and given new appointments, check complete list

Cuttack: As many as 24 officers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) Cadre have been promoted to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale) and given new appointments following the approval of DGP Y. B. Khurania.
Below are the 24 OPS officers promoted and given new appointments;
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Tapan Kumar Mohanty, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Borgarh is transferred and posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswer-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Haresh Chandra Pandey, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Sambalpur is transferred and posted as S.P,/AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rink of OPS (Super Time Scale), Madhu Sudan Behera, OPS (I), Addl. S.P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack will assume the charge as S.P., State Police Hdqrs.,Cuttack in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Indramani Behera, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Nuapada is transferred and posted as S,P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Hemanta Kumar Padhi, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Bolangir is transferred and posted as Sr. Administrator Security, Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Balabhadra Deep, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as S,P„ Police Recruitment Board in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Bimalendu Satapathy, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Vigilance Organization is transferred end posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Ramesh Chandra Sethí, OPS(I), Addl, S.P., Lokayukta is transferred end posted as S,P., Computer in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Sk. Sarifuddin, OPS(I), Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack is transferred and posed as S.P., PTC, Angul in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Tarun Kumar Das, Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack is transferred and posted as S.P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack in †he rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Surendra Nath Panigrahi, OPS(I), Addl, S.P., Vigilance Organization will assume the charge as S.P./AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time ScaIe), Lambodar Buda, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Jharsuguda is transferred and po5†ed as S,P./AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPB (Super Time Scale), Purusottam Sethi, OPS(Z), Addl. S.P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack and attached to Joint Task Force for security of wildlife including elephant will assume the charge as S.P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack, in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Sylverious Toppo, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., DIB, Rayagada is transferred and posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Surendra Nath Murmu, OPS(Z), Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Khurda is transferred and posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack,Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPB (Super Time Scale), Asim Kumar Panda, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Berhampur is transferred and posted as S.P., State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Maheswar Sethi, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Vigilance Organization will assume the charge as S.P./AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Soroj Kumar Samal, OPB(I), Addl. S.P., Vigilance Organization will assume †he charge as S.P./AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Krishna Prasad Patnaik, OPS(I), Addl, S.P., Cuttack is transferred and posted as S.P, Crime Branch in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Sunil Kumar Nanda, OPS(I), AddI. S.P., Special Branch will assume the charge as S.P., Special Branch in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale}, Jasobanta Samal, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Special Branch will assume the charge as S,P., Special Branch in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Rabindra Nath Satpathy, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., BPSPA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as S.P, Crime Branch, STF in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Prakash Chandra Pal, Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will assume the charge as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).
- On promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Subash Chandra Panda, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., CAW & CW, Bhubaneswar will assume the charge as S.P., CAW & CW, Crime Branch in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scene).