24 OPS officers promoted and given new appointments, check complete list

Cuttack: As many as 24 officers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) Cadre have been promoted to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale) and given new appointments following the approval of DGP Y. B. Khurania.

As per a notification issued by the State Headquarters of the Odisha Police,on promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Tapan Kumar Mohanty, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Borgarh is transferred and posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswer-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).

Likewise, on promotion to the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale), Haresh Chandra Pandey, OPS(I), Addl. S.P., Sambalpur is transferred and posted as S.P,/AIG, Vigilance Organization in the rank of OPS (Super Time Scale).

Below are the 24 OPS officers promoted and given new appointments;