22455 mule bank accounts verified under Operation Cyber ​​Kavach, 281 accused arrested

Cuttack: The special operation ‘Operation Cyber ​​ Kavach’ launched by the Odisha Police to curb cybercrime is ongoing across the state.

On the directions of the State Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, this action is being taken by the District Cyber ​​Crime Units under the direct supervision of the District SPs and DCPs. Under this operation, the Mule Bank Accounts used in cyber fraud and their aides are being identified and strict legal action is being taken.

So far, a total of 22,455 Mule Bank accounts have been verified across the state under ‘Operation Cyber ​​ Kavach,’ while 760 cyber cases related to Mule Bank, 31 related to ATM money withdrawal, 26 related to cheque money withdrawal and 16 new cases related to fake SIM/PoS checks have been registered. In addition, 281 accused have been arrested while legal notices have been issued to 592 suspected account holders and accomplices related to new cases and 147 old FIRs.

In this special operation, Jagatsinghpur district police verified 21 anonymous accounts and registered 5 cases and issued legal notices to 5 people. Similarly, Jajpur district police verified 38 anonymous accounts and registered 1 case and issued legal notices to 11 people. Puri district police verified 94 anonymous accounts and registered 2 cases.

Similarly, Bargarh district police have verified 109 anonymous accounts, registered 1 case and issued notice to 1 person. Jharsuguda district police have verified 8 anonymous accounts, registered 4 cases and issued legal notices to 16 people. Sambalpur district police have verified 31 anonymous accounts, registered 3 cases related to Mule Bank and 1 case related to Cheque Cash Withdrawal and issued notices to 15 people.

Similarly, Keonjhar district police have verified 11 anonymous accounts, registered 5 cases and issued legal notices to 5 people. Rourkela district police have verified 60 anonymous accounts, registered 37 cases and issued notices to 37 people. Sundargarh district police have verified 8 anonymous accounts, registered 1 case and issued notice to 1 person.

Balasore district police have verified 114 anonymous accounts, registered 2 cases and issued notices to 6 people. Gajapati district police have verified 5 anonymous accounts, registered 1 case and issued notices to 5 people. Ganjam district police have verified 64 anonymous accounts, registered 4 cases, arrested 4 accused and issued notices to 7 people. Dhenkanal district police have verified 125 anonymous accounts, registered 5 cases.

Similarly, Cuttack district police have verified 24 anonymous accounts, registered 1 case related to fake SIM/PoS and arrested 1 accused and issued notices to 2 people related to new cases and 1 old FIR. Kendrapara district police have verified 6 anonymous accounts and Subarnapur district police have verified 2 anonymous accounts. Nayagarh district police have verified 56 anonymous accounts and arrested 3 accused. Balangir district police have verified 26 anonymous accounts and Bhadrak district police have verified 113 anonymous accounts.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj district police have verified 75 anonymous accounts and issued legal notices to 8 people. Cuttack (UPD) district police have verified 68 anonymous accounts and issued notices to 14 people. Berhampur district police have verified 32 and Deogarh district police have verified 60 anonymous accounts. Boudh district police have verified 57 anonymous accounts and issued notices to 57 people.

Similarly, Kandhamal district police have verified 26 anonymous accounts and issued notices to 31 people related to 2 old FIRs. Kalahandi district police have verified 46 anonymous accounts and issued notices to 11 people. Koraput district police have verified 2, Nabarangpur district police 6 and Nuapada district police 6 anonymous accounts.

Odisha Police is always committed to the security of digital transactions of the people of the state. DGP Khurania has informed that this campaign will be intensified in the coming days to make Odisha cybercrime free.