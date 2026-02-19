2100 students from KISS undergo Odisha BSE Matric exam 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) annual Matric Examination is currently underway at 3,082 centers across the state today. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has achieved the feat of sending a record 2,100 students to the examination this year. This is the highest number of students any institution is sending for exam.

With this, KISS has managed to achieve the feat of being the only school in Odisha and in the entire country to send such a large number of students from a single institution to appear in the matric examination.

Out of the 2100 students, 60 per cent are male students and 40 per cent are female students.

Last year, KISS has recorded a 100 per cent result in the examination. So, this year the school administration is also hoping the students will continue to maintain the same result in the examination as well.

