2,100 students from KISS to write Matric Exam this year, founder Samanta advices them to remain calm, stay focused and write exams without fear

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,100 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will write the annual Matric examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, this year.

The 2,100 students, which includes 1,100 girls and 1,000 boys, appearing the annual exam is perhaps the highest number from any single school in the country.

Every year, before the Matric Examination, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta made it a point to meet the students, who are slated to appear the exam, and handed them over a pen to each of them. It is a small gesture, but it carries his blessings and faith in them.

As for most of the students, this examination is not just about marks, it is about hope, confidence and a step towards a brighter life, founder Achyuta Samanta advised them to remain calm, stay focused and write exams without fear.

“Most come from very humble backgrounds, yet they carry big dreams. I always tell them to remain calm, stay focused and write their exams without fear. Hard work and sincerity will always bring results,” Samanta said.

“My blessings are always with them. May they move ahead with confidence and make their families and society proud,” he added.

