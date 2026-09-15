21-year-old girl dies of electrocution in Odisha

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Daringbadi: In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old girl died reportedly after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The deceased girl, Bernajita Mutha Majhi, a resident of Kajuripanga Pada in Pangali village under Daringbadi police station limits sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with an electricity while working as a labourer at someone’s house.

With the help of people present at the work site, she was immediately rushed to the Daringbadi Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

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Later, police reached the hospital after getting information about Majhi’s death due to electrocution and seized the body for postmortem. They also initiated a probe to find out under what circumstances she suffered from electrocution.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the girl. The villagers urged the local administration to provide compensation to Majhi’s kin as she was earning to support her family.