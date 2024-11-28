21 students taken ill after consuming Mid-Day-Meal in Odisha school, rushed to hospital

Puri: As many as 21 students were taken ill after consuming Mid-Day-Meal at Dimirisena Primary School under Brahmagiri block of Odisha’s Puri district today.

The students reportedly fell sick while they were playing after consuming the MDM at the school this afternoon. While some of them fell giddiness, two students vomited on the spot.

Soon, the school authorities informed about the matter to the parents of the students and rushed them to the Rebana Nuagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) in two separate ambulances for treatment.

“I fell to the ground as I got giddiness while playing after having food at the school. Then I was taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Priti Swain, one of the students.

Sources said that all the students were observed at the hospital for one hour and given the necessary treatment. Besides, medicines were given to the students whoever needed them, however, all of them are out of danger, added the sources.

Also Read: 21 Students Sick After Consuming Lizard Infected Mid Day Meal