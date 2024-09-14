20th convocation ceremony of KIIT University underway, nobel laureate delivers inaugural address

Bhubaneswar: The 20th convocation ceremony of KIIT University is underway. The Odisha Governor Raghubar Das is the chief guest of the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that, Nobel laureate Oleksandra Viacheslavivna Matviichuk of Ukraine will join the ceremony virtually and deliver the inaugural address.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, D. Nageshwar Reddy, Odisha Athletic Association and Odisha Football Federation Editor Asirbad Behera, KPIT Technologies co-founder Kishore Patil and eminent spiritual thinker Dr. Chandrabhanu Shetupathi will be awarded an honorary doctorate degree by KIIT University.

This year more than 4,000 students will be awarded degrees. Apart from this, the students who have excelled in various fields this year will also be awarded Founder Gold Medal, Chancellor Gold Medal, Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, PK Bala Memorial Gold Medal, PPL Gold Medal and Chancellor Silver Medal.

Chancellor Ashok Kumar Parija, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Subrata Acharya, Chancellor Sharanjit Singh shall grace the august occasion of the convocation ceremony of KIIT University.