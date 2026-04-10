2027 panchayat election in Odisha: Collectors asked to finalise seat reservations

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has set a strict April 2026 deadline for completing the reservation of seats for the 2027 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections, directing all district Collectors to adhere to a time-bound schedule.

In a letter Panchayati Raj Secretary Girish S.N., instructed all Collectors and District Magistrates to finalise reservations for ward members, Sarpanchs, Panchayat Samiti members and chairpersons, as well as Zilla Parishad members and presidents.

The directive comes ahead of the expiry of the current three-tier PRI term in early 2027, with elections expected to be held in January–February 2027.

The government has also issued a detailed Calendar of Events outlining the reservation process, in line with provisions of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Election Rules, the Odisha Zilla Parishad Act, and related laws.

Advertisement

Reservations will be implemented through rotation among SC, ST, Backward Class of Citizens (BCC), and Women, with 50% reservation for women as per state policy.

Officials have been directed to ensure that the process is carried out strictly as per legal provisions, with adequate opportunity for public objections at the draft stage.

The government has emphasised timely completion of the exercise to enable the State Election Commission to proceed with election preparations without delay.

This early action is expected to ensure a smooth and hassle-free conduct of the 2027 Panchayat elections, covering thousands of seats across Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads.