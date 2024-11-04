2024 US elections: AI-generated photo used for campaign, Donald Trump in KV Singh Deo’s place, Melania Trump in Sangeeta Deo’s place and Elon Musk takes Amit Shah’s place; Have a look

Bhubaneswar: Amid the focus of the entire world on the 2024 US elections, the Presidential candidates -Donald Trump and Kamala Harris- are not leaving any stones unturned to woo the voters as the voting is to take place barely some hours later.

Reading the sings of the time, Donald Trump’s team also has been doing the AI (Artificial Intelligence) campaign and using AI-generated images of different personalities including Indian politicians to win the hearts of the voters.

Donald Trump’s team has now used an AI-generated image where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo along with others have found a place. The post, which has been captioned as ‘Which one looks original? @elonmusk,’ has been shared on the X handle page of Donald J. Trump Update (@TrumpUpdateHQ).

In place of KV Singh Deo, AI-generated Donald Trump has been substituted, while Sangeeta Singh Deo’s photo replaced by former First Lady Melania Trump and Elon Musk has taken Amit Shah’s place.