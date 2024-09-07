2000 Forest Guards to be appointed in Odisha soon: Forest & Environment Minister

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will fill up 2000 (two thousand) Forest Guard posts soon, said Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, the Forest and Environment Minister.

As per reports the minister informed that the recruitment process will be completed within 3 months.

Now 3 thousand posts of forest guards are vacant in the state. The Chief Minister has decided to fill the posts of 2 thousand forest guards in the first phase. The minister said that all preparations have been started for this.

It has been observed that in the last few months man-elephant fight has enhanced in the State considerably. Elephant trampling humans to death cases is often seen. Besides elephants, other wild animals such as bears, deer are venturing into human habitats in search of food. As a result, human wealth and life and wildlife are also at risk.

The main obstacle to protect human from wild animals and vice versa is due to shortage of abundant forest guards. And hence steps are being taken to solve the issue at the earliest, said the Minister of Forests and Environment.