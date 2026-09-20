200-foot-long protective embankment on Baitarani River collapses in Chandbali, Locals panic

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Chandbali: A 200-foot-long section of the Baitarani River’s protective embankment near Dohara in Chandbali Block collapsed on Sunday morning, creating panic among the residents of riverside villages across four panchayats in Bhadrak district.

Following the recession of floodwaters, the Baitarani river embankment stretching from Dohara to Sathibankuda in Chandbali Block has become precarious. Early this morning, a 200-foot stretch of the protective embankment caved towards the river near Dohara.

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Large cracks have also appeared in the embankment. The villagers living near the river embankment are panic over a possible breach in the embankment.

According to sources, allegation have been brought fourth by the locals that during the floods, the Water Resources Department merely deployed sandbags as a stopgap measure. However, not a single official from the department has returned to inspect the dangerous embankment since the waters receded.