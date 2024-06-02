20 sunstroke deaths reported in Odisha in 72 hours, confirms SRC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday confirmed that 20 people died due to sunstrokes in 72 hours in the State.

The office of the SRC in a press release said that during the last 72 hours, 99 alleged sunstroke death cases have been reported by the Collectors. Out of 99 alleged cases, 20 cases have been confirmed by the Collectors taking into account the Post Mortem and Joint Inquiry. However, two alleged cases have been reported not due to sunstroke.

As cumulative, during this summer total 141 alleged sun stroke death cases have been reported by the Collectors out of which 26 cases are confirmed due to sun stroke and 8 cases are not due to sun stroke.

As many as 107 alleged cases are pending with the Collectors for inquiry.