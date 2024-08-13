20 students escape unhurt as lightning strikes school in Ganjam

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
lightning strikes school in Ganjam
Representational Image

Bhanjanagar: Lightning struck on school in Ganjam district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday in this regard. As many as 20 have escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the lightning struck the school when classes were underway. The lightning struck Galeri School under Tarasingha police station.

All the students have allegedly been taken to the nearby medical for check up and subsequent treatment if required. Detailed reports are awaited in this regard.

