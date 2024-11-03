20 shops burnt in fire accident at Municipality Daily Market in Odisha’s Angul, watch

Angul: More than 20 shops turned to ashes after a fire accident took place on Sunday at the Municipality Daily Market in Angul of Odisha. Besides the shops, vegetables worth lakhs of rupees, two bikes and electronic equipment got burnt to ashes in the fire mishap.

As per reports, goods worth lakhs of rupees destroyed due to a fire accident in the vegetable Market of Angul Municipality near Sanjivani Market today.

Initially, the locals tried to douse the fire but in vain. Later, after getting information two teams of the fire department rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, miscreants set on fire the vegetable market in Pipili in Puri district of Odisha yesterday night. As a result, vegetables worth lakhs of rupees reduced to ashes.

The incident took place last night at the Delang haat in Puri district. After closing their shops for the day, the vegetable traders left their shops and went home. However, it was alleged that a few miscreants set the market on fire late at night for which properties worth lakhs of rupees reduced to ashes.

Watch the video here: