20 places in Odisha record temperature 40°C or above, Nuapada hottest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to grapple with intense heatwave conditions as temperature rose to or above 40 degree Celsius at 20 places of the State today.

As per the latest weather bulletin of the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nuapada was the hottest place of the state at it boiled at a temperature of 44°C.

Nuapada was followed by Boudh at 42.8°C, Paralakhemundi 42.4°C, Bolangir 42.2°C, Baripada 42°C, Nayagarh 41.7°C, Jharsuguda 41.6°C, Talcher 41.6°C, Sambalpur 41.6°C, Bargarh 41.2°C, Dhenkanal 41.2°C, Angul 41.1°C, Titilagarh 41°C, Khordha 41°C, Rourkela 41°C, Sonepur 40.6°C, Balasore 40.5°C, Hirakud 40.1°C, Bhawanipatna 40°C, and Sundargarh 40°C.

Likewise, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.2°C and 39.8°C respectively.

The weather department also has predicted that temperature likely to increase by 2°C to 3°C during the next five days and no large change thereafter at many places of the state.