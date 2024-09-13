20 kg gold recovered from businessmen at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: The Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax (CT and GST) department has recovered 20 kilograms of gold from businessmen at the Bhubaneswar Airport today.

As per reports, the CT and GST Department caught 17 businessmen who were travelling on Indigo flight from Mumbai. The businessmen are being questioned regarding the recovery of gold.

From preliminary reports it has been learnt that out of the 20 kg gold, the calculation of about 16 kg gold seems to be genuine while authenticity of the rest 4 kg gold is in question. Interrogation of these businessmen are going on.

As per reports, the businessmen are being questioned because the invoice and delivery certificate for some amount of the gold is not matching.

The CT and GST sources said that the gold came from Rajasthan and the investigation is underway.

It is to be noted that the CT and GST department had recovered30 kg gold and 200 kg silver on last August 26. The concerned businessmen had been issued notice in this matter. Probe of this matter is still underway. It has been observed that traders are bringing more gold for the upcoming festive season.