20 bombs hurled in village of Athgarh in Odisha following group clash

Athgarh: Bombs have been hurled in a village in Athgarh of Odisha following a group clash, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. The incident has been reported from Tigiria police station area.

Reports say that, a bomb attack has been carried out in Belonta village under Tigiria police station. However, while no one was injured, one group bombed the village due to the previous clash.

According to information, more than 20 bombs were fired between the two groups in Belonta village of Tigiria police station late last night. Athgarh SDPO reached the spot and tried to bring peace among the people. The police are investigating in this matter. The police force has been deployed as there is still tension in the village.

However, on Holi, five people were injured in a clash between two groups in the village based on previous enmity. The Sarpanch’s husband were injured in the clash at that time. After a few days of calm due to the efforts of the police and administration, now the village has become chaotic again.