2 youths held in Malkangiri for smuggling ganja to buy iPhone for girlfriend, watch

Advertisement

Kalimela: In a bizarre incident, 2 youths held in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday for smuggling ganja to buy iPhone for their girlfriends. Malkangiri Police nabbed them while illegally transporting a ganja contraband worth about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The arrested two youths have been identified as T. Trinath Kumar and B. Yuvacharan Aditya. Both are residents of Khammam district of Telangana.

As per information, MV-79 police while patrolling during the day at Lachipeta chhaka, after observing suspicious behaviour, stopped the scooty that the two were riding and conducted search. During the search the police personnel found a total of 22 kg of ganja hid in the dickey. Police seized the ganja that has a market value of about Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand.

According to police, the duo planned to sell the ganja in Telangana and use the money to buy iPhones for their girlfriends.

Advertisement

The police have also seized the scooty used for the crime. Both the youths have been arrested and forwarded to court and further investigation is underway.

Watch the video here: