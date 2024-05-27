2-year-old child dies of snake bite at Police Station in Odisha

Puri: In a tragic incident a two year old child died of snake bite at a police station in Puri district of Odisha on Monday. The toddler had been brought by his mother who had visited the Police Station to lodge complaint against her in-laws regarding family dispute. The incident took place at the Astaranga Police Station in Kakatpur area.

As per reports, the mother of the two year old baby boy had come to Astaranga Police Station to lodge complaint against her father-in-law and mother-in-law regarding family dispute.

However, reportedly when the mother and the child were in the Police Station premises the infant was bitten by a cobra and later succumbed to the injury.

Following the incident, the incidents staged ruckus in front of the Police Station for justice.