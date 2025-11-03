2 women meet watery grave in Ghodahada River in Odisha’s Ganjam

Advertisement

Digapahandi: In a tragic incident, at least two women met watery grave in the Ghodahada River in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday.

The two deceased women have been identified as Lalita Padhy and Sabita Gouda.

As per information, the two women from Sevak Tikarpada village in Digapahandi Block had gone to the river to take holy dip for the Kartika month at about 4 am in the wee hour of the day today.

Advertisement

However, when they were taking bath, they somehow swept into the deep water and drowned.

Following the incident, the locals searched for them. They also informed the Fire Services Department.

Later, the bodies of the women were found five kilometres away from the spot in the River.