2 thieves tied to pole, thrashed in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Jaleswar: Two thieves were tied to pole and thrashed by the villagers in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. The villagers caught the thieves red handed while they were stealing. The incident took place in Naidoli village under Bhogarai police station limits.

It has been learnt that one of the thieves belong to the Naidoli village while the other is from Kuchiladanga.

According to information, on the occasion of Durga Puja last night, Melody program was being held in the village. While the villagers were busy watching the Melody the two thieves tried to commit theft. The two thieves broke into the house of a man in the village and stole property. After knowing this, the villagers cleverly captured the two thieves, tied them to an electric pole and thrashed them.

After getting information about the incident, Bhogarai police reached the spot and rescued the thieves from the grip of the villagers. Further investigation of the matter is underway.