2 students meet watery grave in Bramhani River of Rourkela

Rourkela: In a tragic incident as many as two students met watery grave in the Bramhani River in Rourkela of Sundergarh district in Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Bramhani River near Vedvyas.

The deceased students have been identified as Sameer Kumar Nayak and Rajat Kumar Sahu of Jaleswar.

As per reports, as many as six students had gone to take bathe in the Bramhani River near Vedvyas of Rourkela today. Somehow they swept away into the deep water.

However, after witnessing the students getting drowned in the River the locals managed to save four of the six students. They have been admitted to the hospital. However, the other two students could not be saved and they drowned in the River.