2 standard 9 students stab each other in school in Angul of Odisha, probe underway

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
students stab each other

Ganjam: There has been a clash between two students who belong to standard nine in Ganjam district of Odisha said reports on Friday.

According  to reports, two students got into a scuffle in a school in Sankhemundi Block in Ganjam district have been injured in stabbing. Reports say that, one student was stabbed by another student. The injured was first taken to Shergarh. After being admitted to the Community health Center (CHC) he was transferred to MKCG as his condition became serious.

While the two students were residents of Ramchandrapuru and Patpur police station has reached the accused student’s house and is investigating.

After the revelation of the incident this has created a stir, the reason behind the scuffle is however yet to be known. Detailed reports awaited in thus matter.

Sudeshna Panda 9405 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

