2 separate drowning incidents in Odisha, see details here

Cuttack/Ghatagaon: Two separate drowning incidents in Odisha have been reported on Saturday morning. One in Cuttack and the other in Keonjhar district.

In a tragic incident in Cuttack district, a man in his 60s went missing in Kathajodi riverin Odisha. He had gone to bathe in the river when the current dragged him away.

The man allegedly belongs to Jhangiri mangala area of Cuttack city. The fire department personnel are searching for the man.

On the other hand, a man identified as Banamali Munda has drowned in a pond in Bhimapada village under Patna police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

