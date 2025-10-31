2 senior lawyers to handle Berhampur advocate Pitabas Panda murder case, accused Pintu shifted to Phulbani jail, watch

Advertisement

Bermhapur: Two senior lawyers will handle the Pitabas Panda murder case of Berhampur in Odisha. Bermhapur SP has written to the Odisha Crime Branch Police DG to appoint Kali Charan Mishra, a lawyer working in the High Court and legal advisor to the CBI, as a special PP and senior lawyer Avinash Padhi as a special additional PP to handle the said case in the Bermhapur court on behalf of the government.

Since this is a sensitive case, the Home Department has been informed for a recommendation for their appointment. 14 people, including former MLA Vikram Kumar Panda, have been arrested in this case.

Meanwhile Shiva Shankar Das alias Pintu, one of the accused persons of the Pitabasa Panda murder case, was shifted from Berhampur jail to Phulbani jail today. Pintu was shifted under tight security.

The Berhampur Jail authorities had filed a petition in the court citing threat to Pintu’s life in this jail. Accordingly, as per the Court’s order he was shifted to Phulbani jail.