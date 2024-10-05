2 school students drown in Mahanadi river in Cuttack, both dead

Cuttack: Two school students drown in Mahanadi river in Cuttack, one recovered on Friday and the other body was recovered today. In a heart-wrenching incident, two school students drowned while taking bath in the Mahanadi River near Balisahi of Jagatpur area in Cuttack city yesterday.

As many as 11 eighth class students of Rajkishore Vidyapitha reportedly went to the riverside instead of going to house after writing their half-yearly examination. However, two of them entered the river to take a bath. Unfortunately, both students drowned in Mahanadi.

On being informed, the fire service personnel and two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rushed to the spot and carried out search operation. They fished out one body after hours of search operation, while the other went missing.

While a pall of gloom descended on the area following the unfortunate incident, a probe by the local police is said to have been initiated. Detailed reports awaited.