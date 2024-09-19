2 poachers convicted, awarded 3 years RI, fine by Rayagada SDJM Court

Rayagada: The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Rayagada, convicted two poachers for wildlife items smuggling. They have been awarded with 3 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) each along with fine.

The convicts have been identified as Bikram Majhi and Raja Majhi. Both are from Suresi in Chandrapur area under Bijapur Police Station limits in Rayagada district.

The Court sentenced both the accused persons to undergo – Three (3) years of Rigorous Imprisonment (R.I) with fine of Rs.10, 000/-only for commission of offence u/s. 51(1A) of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and in default of payment Rigorous Imprisonment (R.I) for six (6) months more.

In this case, on 07.11.2023 at 6.00 PM STF, Bhubaneswar apprehended the above noted accused persons on Rayagada-Bisamkatak road near Tamparbiduni Chhak under Chandili Police Station limits in Rayagada district and recovered two (02) numbers of Leopard Skin from their possession. They were waiting there to deliver the same to a customer.

After successful investigation, charge sheet was submitted against both the accused persons U/S 379/411/120 (B) IP Cr.w. Sec. 51 the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

During investigation the seized Leopard skins were also sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively.

Trial was conducted against above noted accused persons where during trial prosecution has examined 09 witnesses and exhibited 15 documents.

This is the Eighth case of STF where the accused persons were convicted under Wildlife Protection Act. Till date trial has been completed in 08 Wildlife cases and all the cases ended in Conviction.