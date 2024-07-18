2 poachers arrested from Simlipal National Park in Odisha

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Simlipal: Reports said that, two poachers have been arrested from Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday. According to reports, the poachers have been arrested with flesh of Porcupine, guns, bows and arrows. The poachers have been identified as Chamutu Hembram and Baidhar Soren.

It is worth mentioning that, Baidhar Soren is a retired school headmaster. A probe in this regard is still underway.  Detailed reports awaited.  Recently on March 21, as many as six poachers were arrested in Odisha, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Susanta Nanda shared X post with details.

According to reports, the heartening news has been shared on World Forestry Day with delight and joy. Six more poachers have been apprehended.

It is further worth mentioning that, the six poachers have been arrested with five guns and traps used for poaching with animal trophy from the periphery of Kuldiha Sanctuary.

The drive still continues in various forests across Odisha. The IFS in the X post said, “Salutations to Police, Forest and Special Task Force (STF) staff involved in the joint operation.”

Sudeshna Panda

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

