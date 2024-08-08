2 of a gang arrested in Bhadrak, 12 vehicles seized

Bhadrak: Two members of gang arrested in Bhadrak district of Odisha and as many as 12 stolen vehicles have been seized by Bhadrak Town Police. Bhadrak town police have arrested two people involved in the theft.

Two accused were involved in theft of motorcycles at different places. The arrested accused have been identified as Om Prakash Raut and Ravi Narayan Jena of Dhamnagar and Tihidi police stations.

These two youths were allegedly members of a gang arrested in Bhadrak used to take advantage of the absence of people at various times and used to steal two-wheelers from various crowded places either in the daytime or at night. However a complaint was lodged with the Bhadrak town police in this regard the two men were caught by the police last night.

Later, the police seized all the stolen motorcycles that they kept at different places. Further investigation is underway in this regard.