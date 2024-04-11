2 MLAs of Odisha Premananda Nayak, Arabinda Dhali disqualified

Bhubaneswar: Two MLAs of Odisha namely Premananda Nayak and Arabinda Dhali have been disqualified from contesting in the upcoming general election 2024.

Reports on Thursday said that, the Odisha Assembly Speaker disqualified two MLAs that is Premananda Nayak and Arabinda Dhali who recently joined BJP after quitting BJD.

The disqualification of the MLAs was effected under the Anti-defection law, said reliable reports in this regard. The anti-defection law seeks to provide a stable government by ensuring the legislators do not switch sides.

Reports say that, the membership of two persons has been canceled due to the allegations of party switching. A statutory notification had been issued by the Odisha Assembly in this regard. Government Chief Secretary Prashant Muduli filed a petition against the two persons before the Speaker.

The petition was submitted to the Speaker in this regard on March 18. The two MLAs did not reply to the notice. Later, the Speaker took action and disqualified the posts of two MLAs. Premanand Nayak was the MLA from Telkoi seat and Arabinda Dhali was the MLA from Jaydev seat.