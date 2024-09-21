2 minor girls, youth killed in 2 separate road mishaps in Odisha

Dhenkanal/ Berhampur: As many as two minor girls were killed in a road mishap in Dhenkanal district and a youth was killed in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday.

In the first incident, two minor girls were killed in near the Petro pump in Sukiabauti under Rasola Police Station limits in Hindol area of Dhenkanal district.

The deceased girls are said to be from Gandanali village.

As per reports, they were going with their mother in a scooty to Telibhuin for marketing when a speeding truck hit their vehicle. As a result they were killed on the spot.

In the second case, a youth was killed at the Anangapur chhaka while he was returning from Berhampur in a scooty.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Bisoyi of Rajpur village.

As per reports, Deepak appeared the RI examination in Berhampur and returning to his village when a black coloured Mahindra Thor vehicle hit his scooty at Anangapur Chhaka.

Soon, the locals rushed him to the Digapahandi hospital. There the doctors declared him dead.

Police are probing both the cases.