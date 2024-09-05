2 minor boys drown in pond in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

By Himanshu
2 minor boys drown

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, as many as two minor boys met watery gave on Thursday in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the VSS Colony under Gobindpur Police Station limits.

The deceased minor boys have been identified as son of Anish Nag of VSS colony and son of Gopal Sharma of Phatak near Bus stand.

As per reports, the two minor boys had gone to take bath in the pond when somehow they drowned.

After getting information the local youths and the fire services officers rescued them and sent to the hospital in Bamra. However, the doctors there declared them brought dead.

In this matter Gobindpur Police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death and investigation is underway.

Also read: Odisha: Minor boy falls off moving train, spends entire night alone on track inside forest, watch

Advertisement

You might also like

Pregnant woman delivers baby girl in running bus in Odisha’s Rayagada dist

Fake currency note racket in Madrasa of UP busted: 2 accused from Odisha’s Bhadrak…

SUBHADRA Yojana: Girls, women seen running for Aadhaar correction, watch

New ration cards to be issued to eligible beneficiaries by September, Odisha minister

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.