2 minor boys drown in pond in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, as many as two minor boys met watery gave on Thursday in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the VSS Colony under Gobindpur Police Station limits.

The deceased minor boys have been identified as son of Anish Nag of VSS colony and son of Gopal Sharma of Phatak near Bus stand.

As per reports, the two minor boys had gone to take bath in the pond when somehow they drowned.

After getting information the local youths and the fire services officers rescued them and sent to the hospital in Bamra. However, the doctors there declared them brought dead.

In this matter Gobindpur Police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death and investigation is underway.