2 members of family die, 2 others critical as diarrhoea outbreak reported in Jagatsinghpur village

Jagatsinghpur: Two members of a family reportedly died while two others are still undergoing treatment allegedly due to diarrhoea outbreak at Paradeepgarh area of Kujang Block of Jagatsinghpur district.

As alleged by the family members, one Deej Rautray (70) of the family had died 14 days ago allegedly after suffering from diarrhoea. His 45-year-old nephew Bipin Rautray also died yesterday due to diarrhoea while two of his daughters, who are also suffering from the same disease, are now still undergoing treatment in Cuttack Hospital.

The family members alleged that they have been suffering from diarrhoeah and vomiting allegedly after drinking polluted water. They claimed that the water from the drain infront of their house gets mixed-up with the water they use for drinking and cooking.

Time and again they reportedly sought the attention of the Paradeepgarh sarapanch but every time their plea went unheard as the sarapanch did not take any steps.

“Due to poor drainage system water gets stagnant here and it gets added with the water we use for our daily use including cooking and drinking. Despite repeated requests, the Sarpanch is not taking any action. Forget about the sarapanch coming to our family and give consolation to our bereaved family members, the sarapanch even has not come to visit the area and take stock of the situation,” alleged Rani, one of the family members.