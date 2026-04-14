2 killed while returning from watching Danda nacha as unknown vehicle hits bike in Angul

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Angul: At least two people were killed after their bike collided with an unknown vehicle near Hinsirida village under Purunakota police station in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Purnachandra Sahu and Dhiren Sahu of Badahinsar village under Jarpada police station.

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According to sources, the two were returning to their village after watching a Danda nacha in Jagannathpur village when an unknown vehicle hit them near Hinsirida village. The accident was so severe that both of them received critical injuries and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital declared both of them dead.

The driver of the unknown vehilce has fled from the scene. The police has started investigating the case.