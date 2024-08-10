2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha’s Balasore district

Soro: In a tragic incident as many as two persons were killed while another person turned critical in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday due to lightning strike.

The incident took place in the Rai Pitambarapur village under Gopinath Block in Soro area of the district.

The two deceased persons have been identified as 45 year old Daya Malik and Babura Biswal while the injured person has been identified as Surendra Sahu.

As per reports, the deceased persons were working in the paddy field when they became victim of the lightning strike. They were cutting the earthen side wall of a paddy field when the lightning stroke.

As a result of the lighting strike they sustained grievous injury and fell unconscious. Later, the locals rescued them and rushed to the Soro hospital. However, the doctors there declared Daya Malik and Babura Biswal as brought dead. Surendra Sahu has been admitted to the hospital and he is under treatment.