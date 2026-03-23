2 Killed in Bike-Bolero Collision in Odisha’s Koraput District

Advertisement

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, at least 2 persons were killed following a Bike-Bolero road accident in Koraput district of Odisha on Sunday night. The accident took place near Patraput of the district.

While identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained, it has been learned that they are from Jeypore area.

As per reports, two persons were going on a bike. Near Patraput a Bolero vehicle was coming from the opposite side that hit their bike. Accordingly, they were thrown out of their bike.

Seeing this the locals rushed to the spot and sent them to the hospital. However, the doctors there pronounced him brought dead.

Advertisement

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Watch the video here: