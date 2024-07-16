2 killed in accident in Baripada, police probe underway

Baripada: In a shocking accident, as many as two people were killed as they were hit by a truck in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, two people were killed on the spot after being hit by a truck on National Highway no. 18 near Palabani in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Police seized the vehicle and began a probe in this matter. The bodies have also been recovered and sent for post mortem. Detailed reports awaited.

In another tragic incident yesterday, one died and the other was left injured in a bike accident in Rayagada. The accident occurred near Jarapa of Budubali panchayat in Chandrapur block of Rayagada district.

According to the reports, the mishap happened when two friends were returning to their village Gadarguda from Chandrapur. The two were identified to be Chandan Bibhar and Pappu Biradakali. Chandan succumbed in the accident while his friend Pappu sustained injuries.

He is now being treated at Chandrapur Community Health Centre. On getting the information, Chandrapur Police reached the scene and started their investigation says the report.